Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in West Chesterfield

Chicago police are trying to identify the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian earlier this month in the West Chesterfield neighborhood.

A 2017 Chevrolet Impala struck a pedestrian around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the 300 block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police.

The vehicle did not stop and continued to travel eastbound on 87th Street with damage to the left front area of the vehicle. The driver's side view mirror and its housing may be missing.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.