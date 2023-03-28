Driver struck by oncoming semi-trailer after getting out of vehicle on I-55 in Cook County

A driver was struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday afternoon after getting out of her vehicle on Interstate 55.

At about 3:46 p.m., a driver exited her vehicle on I-55 near County Line Road and was struck by an oncoming truck-tractor semi-trailer.

One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The left and center lines of I-55 near County Line Road were shut down around 3:58 p.m. The lanes have since reopened.

No additional information was provided by police.