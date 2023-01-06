Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side.

Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.

One of the victims, a 63-year-old man, died from his injuries. The victim who was killed was pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair, police said in an earlier report.

The 56-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The car in question continued northbound on Ashland Avenue dragging the victim who was killed six blocks until he was dislodged from underneath the car at 8847 South Ashland Avenue.

Police are searching for the driver involved. The car is registered in Illinois with a license plate number CZ74463.

Witnesses describe the driver as a man, Black, around 5'10-6' tall, 25-35 years old with a slender build. Witnesses also say the driver had a beard and was wearing a baseball hat.

The car was last seen driving northbound in the 7700 block of South Aberdeen Street with the hazard lights on. It appeared to have damage to the front passenger fender and hood, police say.

Contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 with any information about this incident.