Man pushing another man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side

A man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Brainerd Thursday night.

At about 6:23 p.m., a man was pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair across the street in the 9400 block of South Ashland when the driver of a 2007 white Chevy SUV struck them, police said.

The 56-year-old man was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The man pushing the wheelchair was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and is not in custody.

Major Accidents Unit is investigating.