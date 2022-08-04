Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that seriously wounded bicyclist in Humboldt Park

article

Police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

On July 27 around 9 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse with a model year between 2004 and 2012 struck a bicyclist in the 1300 block of North Kostner Avenue before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.

The driver of the SUV, which had a moon roof and tinted windows, fled the scene northbound on Kostner Avenue without stopping or contacting emergency services, police said.

The front passenger side bumper and fender of the vehicle should be damaged. The vehicle is also missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.