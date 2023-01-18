Drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Village: police

Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

Around 9:31 a.m., Elk Grove Village police responded to the intersection of Meacham Road and Biesterfield Road to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a vehicle being driven by a 66-year-old from Palatine collided with an armored transportation vehicle being driven by a 25-year-old.

Both drivers suffered injuries and were taken to Ascension Alexian Brothers Medical Center in the northwest suburb.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.