Drone leads Winnebago County deputies to missing elderly woman in field

A drone helped lead Winnebago County deputies to a missing elderly woman who wandered into a field near her home.

The woman, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing by a family member at 9 p.m. Wednesday in a rural area of Northwest Winnebago County.

Her family told deputies she wandered into the woods behind her home and didn't return.

Temperatures were expected to drop into the 20s and her family was concerned for her safety, officials say.

When deputies arrived, they searched a wooded area but weren't able to find the woman.

They then activated a drone, which found the missing woman in a field that was north of her home.

You can view the drone video of the rescue below:

The woman was taken back to her home before being transported to a local hospital, deputies say.

Her identity has not been released and further details are limited.