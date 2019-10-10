'Drunk' Spirit Airlines passenger vomits on woman's hair, forces everyone to deplane

Couldn't he have reached for an air sickness bag?

A woman on a Spirit Airlines flight from Chicago to Baltimore got more than she bargained for Tuesday when a reportedly drunk passenger vomited in her hair.

According to a Twitter thread relaying the incident by fellow passenger Cassidy Smith, the man vomited into the woman’s hair soon after boarding. The woman and man reportedly have no relation.

In footage shot by Smith, flight attendants can be seen tending to the female passenger. Smith added that the woman was forced to wash her hair in a bathroom sink.

Fortunately, the "drunk" passenger was escorted off the plane. Unfortunately, so was the entire flight — as every passenger was forced to deplane to allow the aircraft to be cleaned.

Eventually, passengers were able to board once again for their Baltimore flight.

Before the flight was able to take off after the initial delay, a drunk man and woman – reportedly with no association to the first drunk male passenger — had accidentally locked themselves in the back backroom and allegedly flooded the back of the plane.

Smith recorded the pair being taken off the flight.

Spirit Airlines did not immediately return a request for comment.

