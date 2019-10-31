Drunken driver crashes through wall of Crystal Lake church: police

article

A man faces DUI charges after allegedly driving through the wall of an unoccupied church Thursday in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Daniel Lang, 41, of Lake in the Hills, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence and a misdemeanor count of failing to give information after striking unattended property, Crystal Lake police said in a statement.

About 12:18 a.m., officers were called to a report of a vehicle that crashed into Living Waters Lutheran Church, 1808 Miller Rd., police said.

They arrived and found a vehicle that had driven off the roadway and through a brick wall of the church, police said. Both the vehicle and church were unoccupied.

A witness told investigators the driver, the sole occupant, walked away from the area, police said. Officers found Lang about 30 minutes later in the 1600 block of Autumncrest Drive. He refused medical treatment and was arrested.

In addition to the charges, Lang was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and disobeying a stop sign, police said. He posted bail and was released from custody.