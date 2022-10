A dump truck overturned, and two vehicles were struck in Antioch Tuesday morning.

According to officials, a dump truck turned from eastbound Route 173 onto southbound Route 45.

As the driver did this, the load shifted, causing the dump truck to overturn.

The gravel in the dump truck spilled, and two other vehicles were struck.

Minor injuries were reported.

Cleanup was still underway as of 10 a.m.