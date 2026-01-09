DuPage County man charged after bullet enters neighbor’s apartment, nearly hits sleeping children

The Brief A Glendale Heights man is charged after a bullet tore through a neighboring apartment wall and into a room where four children were sleeping. Prosecutors say the shot came from the apartment next door and narrowly missed a 4-year-old. The man was released under conditions, ordered to surrender his guns, and is due back in court in February.



A Glendale Heights man has been charged after allegedly firing a bullet into a neighboring apartment Wednesday night, just inches from four sleeping children.

What we know:

Kyle Lucki, 34, made his first court appearance Friday morning, where he was released under conditions, including that he have no contact with the victims while he awaits trial, according to a statement from DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. Lucki was also ordered to surrender any firearms he possesses to the Glendale Heights Police Department.

He faces one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, the statement said.

Kyle Lucki, 34. (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

Around 10:38 p.m., Glendale Heights police responded to a shots-fired call in the 600 block of East Fullerton Avenue.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who told them a bullet tore through the wall of her apartment and into a room where her children, ages 4 to 14, were sleeping. An investigation revealed the bullet came from the neighboring apartment.

Officers knocked on the door of the adjacent apartment and were met by Lucki. During a search of his apartment, officers located two pistols, one of which was a CZ E-09 9mm that Lucki was allegedly handling at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors said one of the children was lying directly below where the bullet entered through the wall, and drywall dust was allegedly found on the child’s neck. The bullet then allegedly lodged in a mattress next to that child, where a 4-year-old was sleeping, the statement said.

Officials said Lucki possessed a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card and a valid Concealed Carry License (CCL) at the time of the alleged incident.

What they're saying:

"Responsible gun ownership requires understanding that the right to possess a firearm comes with a duty to store it safely, handle it lawfully, and never put the public at risk," Berlin said. "When that responsibility is ignored, the consequences can be deadly and irreversible. We are all very thankful that no one was injured, or worse, as a result of Mr. Lucki’s alleged reckless actions."

What's next:

Lucki’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2026, before Judge Brian Telander.