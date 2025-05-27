Duplex fire in Aurora sends one to hospital, several pets dead: officials

The Brief An early morning fire at a duplex in Aurora hospitalized one person and killed three pets, with others still missing. Firefighters faced challenges due to equipment failure and heavy flames but brought the blaze under control using three hose lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation; the affected unit is uninhabitable, and two residents were displaced.



A person is hospitalized and several pets died after an early morning duplex fire in Aurora, officials said.

What we know:

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Monday in a two-story duplex in the 1500 block of Andover Circle.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from both floors of the building. Flames had also extended along the back of the structure, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

While firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze, the initial hose line failed due to thermal compromise, allowing the fire to intensify, officials said.

Crews were safely evacuated and shifted to a defensive strategy until conditions improved. The fire was brought under control using three hose lines, officials said.

The homeowner was taken to a nearby hospital for possible smoke inhalation and later transferred to another facility for additional care.

Two cats and a dog died in the fire, and several other pets remain unaccounted for, fire officials said. The unit where the fire started was deemed uninhabitable.

The homeowner and another tenant were displaced.

What they're saying:

"This was a difficult fire made more challenging by early setbacks and heavy fire conditions," said Aurora Fire Chief David McCabe. "Our crews remained focused, adapted quickly, and worked together to bring the fire under control while protecting adjacent units and ensuring everyone’s safety."

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.