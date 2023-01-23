Durbin to lead Senate hearing over Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster ticket sale fiasco

The bad blood over the Taylor Swift ticket issues will be front and center before a Congressional committee with an Illinois senator taking part.

Senator Dick Durbin is going to be leading Tuesday’s hearing, which could have huge ramifications on the sports and entertainment industry in the wake of the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco.

You'll recall when tickets went on sale last year for her Eras tour, Ticketmaster bungled the presale ticketing process.

Millions of users, including bots, flooded the website, spurring massive delays and lockouts, and prompting the cancelation of the public sale.

Tuesday’s hearing will focus on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry and look at whether Ticketmaster and its owner, Live Nation Entertainment, constitutes a monopoly.

Some lawmakers have said if wrongdoing is found in the Taylor Swift fiasco, the company should be broken up by the Justice Department.