Durbin highlights work being done to reduce violence and poverty

Sen. Dick Durbin unveiled the Chicago Health Initiative Report Monday.

Over the past four years, local hospitals have worked with 18 Chicago neighborhoods with the highest rates of violence, poverty and health disparities.

Durbin provided a four-year report and highlighted the work of Rush's school-based health center at Crane Medical Prep High School.

"Today's new funding is in addition to other provisions I've passed in the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which is going to lead to more counselors and deliver more mental health services in our public school system. That's what the HEAL initiative is all about, connecting the community to prevent violence," said Durbin.

Over the past weekend, 46 people were shot and nine were killed in the city of Chicago.