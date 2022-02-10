DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash: 4 children, 1 adult seriously hurt near Loop

Four children and one adult were seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Loop.

Three vehicles collided about 9:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Four children were transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

One adult was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital also in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.