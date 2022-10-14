Charity game raising money to find killer of former Marshall basketball standout Dyanla Rainey

A charity basketball game on the West Side Friday night will honor a former Marshall High School basketball standout taken far too soon in a senseless act of violence.

It was just over two months ago when Dyanla Rainey was gunned down in her driveway in Maywood. She was just 22.

Rainey's friends and family will use money raised at tonight's game as reward money to find her killer.

One member of her Marshall family, legendary coach and now Athletic Director Dorothy Gaters talked about Rainey on Good Day Chicago.

"She was a great kid." Gaters said. "To have her as an athlete was just really a pleasure. This is a kid who did everything you asked her to do: academics, class, decorum on the floor, just a great kid.

Police released photos of a 2003 Buick Regal that was used in Rainey's murder last August.

The game will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at Marshall High School 3250 West Adams. Tickets are $15.