Eagles fans plan last minute trips to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII

On Saturday night the flock to Phoenix continued to grow as last-minute travelers made their way to the Super Bowl. The last flight of the night departed at 8:30 p.m. and scheduled landing was midnight, Mountain Standard time.

For Matthew Jackson, the trip of a lifetime started Saturday morning.

"My parents had like woken me up and they had me worried a little bit because they were like ‘You gotta come upstairs right now,’" said Jackson. "’We need your wallet and everything.’"

Jackson’s cousin, Chase Boyle, was working with kids Saturday morning when he found out.

"My mom texted me like we’re going to the Super Bowl. At first, I thought it was a typo, because she tends to do typos a lot," said Boyle. "I was like ‘Don’t mess around with me that’s not something to joke about.’"

It was no joke for the teenagers or other families, like Jermaine and Shawn Spencer, who booked their flight Friday.

"A cousin scored a couple extra tickets like, last minute," Jermaine said. "Like, two days ago, he said, ‘If you can get your flight.’ It was a rush to get some flights for me and my wife. That’s how it came about."

"I am so excited," said Shawn. "I still can’t believe we’re actually here and the Eagles are going to win, if that’s what you’re about to ask me."

Speaking of winning, Peter Chea may win husband of the year for his gift to his wife. The spontaneous flyers travels aren’t cheap, but now that they are on their way, they say it’s worth it.

"We gotta work hard when we come back," said Chea.

There were some flights available for Sunday morning that would get fans to Phoenix in time for the game that were going for around $500.