Earl Gaskin: 73-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing in Hazel Crest
COOK COUNTY - Hazel Crest police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 73-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who went missing Sunday night in Chicago’s south suburbs.
What we know:
Earl C. Gaskin was last seen in the area of Kedzie Avenue and 178th Street, according to police. He has Alzheimer’s and may be disoriented.
Gaskin is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds. He may be wearing a yellow T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Police say he could be walking with a cane and may appear confused.
Earl Gaskin | Hazel Crest PD
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Gaskin or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Hazel Crest Police Department at 708-335-9640.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Hazel Crest Police Department.