Earl Gaskin: 73-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing in Hazel Crest

The Brief Earl C. Gaskin, 73, was last seen Sunday near Kedzie Avenue and 178th Street in Hazel Crest. Gaskin has Alzheimer’s and may appear confused; he may be walking with a cane. Police are asking anyone with information to call 708-335-9640.



Hazel Crest police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 73-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who went missing Sunday night in Chicago’s south suburbs.

What we know:

Earl C. Gaskin was last seen in the area of Kedzie Avenue and 178th Street, according to police. He has Alzheimer’s and may be disoriented.

Gaskin is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds. He may be wearing a yellow T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police say he could be walking with a cane and may appear confused.

Earl Gaskin | Hazel Crest PD

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Gaskin or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Hazel Crest Police Department at 708-335-9640.