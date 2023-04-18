Early Childhood Advocacy Day: Pritzker calls for more funding for early childhood programs

Tuesday is Early Childhood Advocacy Day, marking a show of support for Illinois' youngest residents.

An event was held in Springfield with Gov. J.B. Pritzker in attendance.

A number of organizations joined together to call for more funding for early childhood programs and education initiatives, asking state lawmakers to approve the Smart Start Illinois Plan.

"Study after study shows that investing in these earliest years saves taxpayers money and drastically improves the quality of life for our children and families," said Pritzker.

Tuesday was the first in-person advocacy day held in the past three years.