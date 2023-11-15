Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits central Illinois: USGS

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Illinois Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened around 4:41 a.m. near Standard, Illinois in Putnam County.

The earthquake had an estimated depth of 4.6 kilometers, or roughly 3 miles.

The USGS has gotten reports of people experiencing the rumble as far north as Chicagoland. There are small faults that underneath central Illinois that constitute the Wabash Valley Fault System, leading to occasional small earthquakes in the area.

Administrative Lt. Doug Bernabei with the Peru Police Department, located several miles north of Standard, said he was up making coffee when his house shook. Suspecting it might be a quake, he turned on his police radio and heard numerous calls coming into 911 dispatch from residents.

"We received voluminous amounts of 911 calls. It was literally one call after another," he said. "It shook my house. It wasn't a rattle, I thought something hit the house. A lot of people were waking up."

A USGS earthquake map indicated that the shaking may have extended into parts southern Wisconsin, southeastern Iowa and northwest Indiana.

Randy Simpson, a dispatcher for Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch Center, said dispatchers on duty at the time received numerous calls from people who felt the ground shaking or the noise of their homes rattling. There were no reports of damage, he said.

Simpson, who lives in Mendota about 16 miles (26 kilometers) north of Standard, said he was up watching TV and didn't feel the quake. But a friend who lives in the same community texted him to say he had just felt an it and that his house shook.

"He said, ‘Did you feel that?' And I was like ‘Feel what?'" Simpson said.

Standard is located about 100 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.