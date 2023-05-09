Caught on video: Family alleges East Chicago Police forced their way into their home

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IS USED

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A family is accusing East Chicago, Indiana Police of unlawfully forcing their way into their home.

On April 28, a couple in East Chicago were celebrating a friend's anniversary when they said they were interrupted by East Chicago police — and it was captured on video.

The homeowner and his brother-in-law are facing charges stemming from this incident.

One of them is charged with failing to assist and disorderly conduct. The other is charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

Their attorney, Cannon Lambert, says their Fourth Amendment rights were violated.

"East Chicago police pounded on the door without announcing themselves and forced themselves into the residence. At gunpoint, Mr. Laquan Afolavan was made to get on the ground. He complied and was still arrested and was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting an officer," said Attorney Cannon Lambert Sr.

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against East Chicago Police calling for punitive damages.