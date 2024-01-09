East Chicago police seek help solving 2021 cold cases

Police in northwest Indiana are intensifying efforts to solve cold cases, having achieved an 80% resolution rate in murders over the past year, according to East Chicago police.

Seeking community assistance, they are urging witnesses to come forward with information on two specific cases from 2021.

The first involves the death of 21-year-old Angelica Casares, found shot in her living room, while the second pertains to 32-year-old Eric Douglas, discovered with a gunshot wound to the head outside a bar on Adler Street.

Community activist Andrew Holmes is appealing for individuals present at the bar during the Douglas incident to provide crucial information.

Those with knowledge related to these cases are encouraged to contact the East Chicago Police Department.