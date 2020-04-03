East Chicago woman killed in I-80/94 crash

An East Chicago, Indiana, woman was killed in a crash Wednesday on Interstate 80/94 in northwest Indiana.

Bianca San Juan Vasquez, 46, was driving east about 1:50 p.m. when her 2016 Toyota RAV4 slammed head-on into the guardrail attenuator at the Burr Street exit, Indiana State Police said. She was ejected from the Toyota and pronounced dead at the scene.

Vasquez died of multiple blunt-force injuries from the crash, the Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office said.

The Toyota also struck a semi after it hit the guardrail, state police said. The driver of the semi was not injured.

I-80/94 was closed for about four hours as emergency crews responded to the scene.