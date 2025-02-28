PHOTOS: Suburban police search for driver who struck pedestrian, fled the scene

article

Suburban police are searching for a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left one person injured earlier this month.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 3:39 a.m. on Feb. 9.

According to East Dundee police, a white Cadillac sedan was headed south on Route 25 and passing Route 68 when it struck a person who was crossing the road.

The sedan then continued on without stopping, police said.

The vehicle may be from the area as it turned onto Balmoral Drive from Route 25.

Vehicle Description:

Police believe the Cadillac is a 2014-2019 CTS, XTS or ATS and may have damage to the front driver's side.

What's next:

East Dundee police continue to check surrounding areas for the vehicle. However, it has not yet been located.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the East Dundee Police Department at (847) 428-4034.