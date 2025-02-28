Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
5
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Kane County, DeKalb County, Lake County, McHenry County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County, Kankakee County, Southern Cook County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Eastern Will County, Jasper County, Lake County, Porter County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Northern Cook County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Kane County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Central Cook County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County

PHOTOS: Suburban police search for driver who struck pedestrian, fled the scene

PHOTOS: Suburban police search for driver who struck pedestrian, fled the scene

By Jenna Carroll
Published  February 28, 2025 7:37am CST
Kane County
FOX 32 Chicago
article

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a white Cadillac sedan involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in East Dundee on Feb. 9.
    • The vehicle, possibly a 2014-2019 CTS, XTS, or ATS, was last seen turning onto Balmoral Drive from Route 25 and may have front driver’s side damage.
    • Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the East Dundee Police Department at (847) 428-4034.

EAST DUNDEE, Ill. - Suburban police are searching for a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left one person injured earlier this month. 

What we know:

The incident occurred around 3:39 a.m. on Feb. 9.

According to East Dundee police, a white Cadillac sedan was headed south on Route 25 and passing Route 68 when it struck a person who was crossing the road.

The sedan then continued on without stopping, police said.

 The vehicle may be from the area as it turned onto Balmoral Drive from Route 25.

Vehicle Description:

Police believe the Cadillac is a 2014-2019 CTS, XTS or ATS and may have damage to the front driver's side.

What's next:

East Dundee police continue to check surrounding areas for the vehicle. However, it has not yet been located.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the East Dundee Police Department at (847) 428-4034.

The Source: The information in this article came from the East Dundee Police Department.

