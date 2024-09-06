East Dundee man sentenced for child pornography

The Brief Eric Torres of East Dundee pleaded guilty to disseminating child pornography. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison, with credit for 23 days already served. Torres must register as a sexual offender for life under Illinois law.



An East Dundee man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sharing child pornography.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office announced that Eric Torres, 26, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and admitted to sharing a video that depicted the sexual abuse of a child under 13.

Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Rodgers described the content of the video as extremely disturbing.

"The video Mr. Torres disseminated depicted a very young child being brutally abused in a sexual manner," Rodgers said. "This sentence holds him accountable and hopefully serves to deter other potential offenders."

In addition to the prison sentence, Torres will be required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.