Chicago crime: Man, 31, found shot several times on sidewalk

The Brief A 31-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Monday in East Garfield Park, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition after officers provided aid at the scene. No arrests have been made as Area Four detectives investigate.



A man was shot and seriously wounded early Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

Around 12:45 a.m., officers found the 31-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of South Springfield Avenue, according to police.

Officers provided aid at the scene until Chicago Fire Department paramedics arrived to take him to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was listed in serious condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.