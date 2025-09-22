Chicago crime: Man, 31, found shot several times on sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded early Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
What we know:
Around 12:45 a.m., officers found the 31-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of South Springfield Avenue, according to police.
Officers provided aid at the scene until Chicago Fire Department paramedics arrived to take him to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was listed in serious condition.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.