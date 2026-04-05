Easter Sunday brings celebration, comfort and community across Chicago

The Brief Churches filled for Easter Sunday services across the city Easter Bunny delivers baskets to children at La Rabida Hospital Hundreds of kids take part in massive egg hunts in Pilsen



Easter Sunday brought big crowds and big celebrations across Chicago.

From packed church services downtown to joyful moments inside a children’s hospital and egg hunts in Pilsen, families across the city came together to celebrate the holiday in meaningful ways.

What we know:

At Holy Name Cathedral, worshipers filled the pews for Easter Mass, celebrating what is considered one of the holiest days in Christianity, the resurrection of Jesus.

On the South Side, the Easter Bunny made a special visit to La Rabida Children's Hospital, handing out baskets to children and families in the inpatient unit. Hospital staff say the effort is meant to bring comfort, joy and a sense of normalcy to families spending the holiday away from home.

Meanwhile, in Pilsen, St. Paul Parish hosted two massive Easter egg hunts following morning Mass. Thousands of eggs were hidden inside the parish hall as hundreds of children searched for treats.

What they're saying:

"This place has been more like a home to us than home has been," said Tyler Rush, whose son Cooper is recovering at La Rabida after a serious accident.