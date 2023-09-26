Education and public safety funding in jeopardy for Illinois as stimulus funds deplete: report
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The federal government's stimulus package expires in about three years.
A new report finds when that happens, Illinois could be at risk for budget cuts.
The Volcker Alliance Group is reporting that several states, including Illinois, used the money to cover recurring costs.
Because of that, governments could be facing cuts to areas like education and public safety when the money runs out.