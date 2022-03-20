Edward 'Eddie' Gardner missing from the Bolingbrook area since early March

article

A 22-year-old man has been missing from the suburban Oswego, Bolingbrook area since March 13, according to police.

Edward "Eddie" Gardner was last seen in Woodridge, as well as Griffith, Indiana, according to family.

Police said Edward is driving a 2021 white Dodge Charger rental car with a Florida registration – QMND02.

He is 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Edward (Eddie) Gardner, 22 | Oswego police

Family tells FOX 32 no cellphone activity on Edward's phone has been recorded since March 13.

If he is spotted, or if anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.