Eiffel Tower in Paris goes dark in show of solidarity with Beirut after massive explosion

The Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark in solidarity with Beirut two days after a devastating explosion rocked the city.

Video captured of the French landmark shows the tower’s bright lights dimming at midnight on Aug. 6. The explosion left at least 135 dead and thousands injured, with buildings across the city severely damaged and dozens of people still missing.

RELATED: Beirut blast devastation seen in new satellite images

Experts and video footage suggest that fireworks and ammonium nitrate were the fuel that ignited a massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday.

Other countries have also shown solidarity with Lebanon by illuminating their own famous landmarks, including Egypt, which portrayed the colors of the Lebanese flag on the Giza pyramids.

Advertisement

Over the years, the Eiffel Tower has paid respects to those impacted by tragedies across the world. In 2018, the French landmark shut off its lights to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting.

Rather than shutting off its lights, in 2016, the Eiffel Tower displayed vibrant rainbow colors to pay tribute to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

RELATED: Video shows massive explosion and mushroom cloud over Beirut