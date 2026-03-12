Person found dead in suburban Chicago home damaged by tornado identified

The Brief One person was found dead in a tornado-damaged home in Aroma Park, the sheriff said. The EF-3 tornado brought winds up to 150 mph and caused widespread damage across Kankakee County. Nine people suffered minor injuries, and multiple homes were destroyed, especially on the southeast side of town.



One person was found dead inside an Aroma Park home damaged by the tornado that tore through Kankakee County earlier this week, authorities said.

The EF-3 tornado, with winds of up to 150 mph, touched down Tuesday night and caused widespread damage.

What we know:

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday of a possible fatality.

The person was found inside a damaged home on Oakwood Drive in Aroma Park, according to the sheriff’s office. The individual was identified as Maurice R. Norington.

Norington was located by employees of a service company who were working in the area.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and neighbors of Mr. Norington," Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in a statement.

"Our law enforcement and other first responders have had an incredibly difficult job to do since Tuesday evening’s devastating storms. I am extremely proud of their efforts up to this point and applaud them for their continued work as we attempt to move forward. I want to remind area residents in the impacted areas to continue to check on your loved ones and neighbors until everyone is completely accounted for."

The storm also left nine people with minor injuries.

Several families sustained extensive damage, particularly on the southeast side of town, where multiple homes were destroyed.