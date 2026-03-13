Suburban Chicago man charged with mailing threatening letters to federal judges

The Brief A 65-year-old Libertyville man is charged with sending threatening letters to two federal judges. The letters were mailed last March to judges in Texas and Florida, according to prosecutors. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.



An Illinois man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he mailed threatening letters to two federal judges in Texas and Florida.

What we know:

James Lebuhn, 65, of Libertyville, is charged with two counts of mailing a threatening communication. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

According to prosecutors, Lebuhn mailed letters in March 2025 to U.S. District Court judges in Amarillo, Texas, and Fort Pierce, Florida. He allegedly sent the letters intending to make a true threat and knowing the letters would be viewed that way.

Prosecutors also said Lebuhn acted with reckless disregard for the substantial risk that others would see the communications as threats.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what was said in the alleged threatening letters.

What they're saying:

"The Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to holding accountable anyone who seeks to intimidate and instill fear in members of the federal government, including the esteemed public servants on the bench," Andrew Boutros, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said in a statement.

Ryan Raybould, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, added, "In today’s times of increasing threats of violence, these criminal charges should serve as a warning to others contemplating such behavior."

What's next:

Lebuhn is due in court for arraignment on March 26.