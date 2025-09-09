El Grito Chicago festival rescheduled after moving to Pilsen, organizers say

The Brief El Grito Chicago is back Sept. 15, moved from Grant Park to St. Paul Catholic Church in Pilsen after an ICE-related delay. Organizers stress resilience, calling the celebration a beacon of hope for Chicago’s Mexican community.



Chicago’s Mexican community is pushing back despite the threat of increased immigration enforcement across the city.

Organizers of El Grito Chicago, a Mexican Independence Day festival, said the postponed event is back on the schedule.

What we know:

The celebration is now planned for Monday, Sept. 15, after being postponed last week because of increased ICE activity.

Organizers said it is important to celebrate their culture. They are still taking precautions and are moving the two-day event from Grant Park to St. Paul Catholic Church in Pilsen.

"We live in dark times in our country, but here in Chicago … any beacon of hope, it’s here in Chicago," 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said.

One of President Donald Trump’s first acts in office was rescinding a policy that essentially barred ICE agents from making arrests at sensitive locations such as churches, hospitals and schools.

