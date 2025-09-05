Elderly couple killed, 1 hospitalized after Geneva crash, police say
GENEVA, Ill. - A two-car crash in Geneva on Friday afternoon killed an elderly couple and sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.
What we know:
The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Bricher Road and Fisher Drive, according to Geneva police.
Investigators said a dark blue BMW heading east on Bricher was struck by a blue Toyota Corolla that was turning west onto Bricher from Fisher.
The impact pushed the Toyota east of the intersection and sent the BMW off the roadway into a wooded brush area north of the intersection.
The BMW caught fire but was quickly extinguished by firefighters, police said.
An 85-year-old Geneva man driving the Toyota and his 88-year-old wife were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.
The BMW was driven by an 18-year-old man with three passengers, ages 18 to 19, police said. The driver and two passengers were treated and released at the scene.
A third passenger was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Their condition has not been disclosed.
What's next:
No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Geneva Police Department.