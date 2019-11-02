Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Beverly

A 73-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday in South Side Beverly has died.

The man was crossing the street about 9:10 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Western Avenue when he was struck by a southbound vehicle, Chicago police said. The driver, a 61-year-old man, initially fled the scene, but later returned on foot.

The 61-year-old attempted to give responding officers false information, but was identified as the driver by witnesses on the scene, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with a misdemeanor citation for failure to insure his vehicle, as well as citations for failure to carry a license and failure to reduce speed.

The 73-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a head injury, police said, and was pronounced dead two days later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Sunday ruled his death an accident, saying he died of complications of injuries related to the crash.

Police said it was possible that charges could be upgraded against the driver in light of the 73-year-old’s death.