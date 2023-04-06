Elderly man reported missing from Chicago's NW Side: police

An 82-year-old man was reported missing from Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Thursday.

Police say Abdel Abbadi was last seen by his wife in the 6100 block of West Montrose Avenue on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Abbadi drives a 2015 silver Toyota Sienna with plate number BG86498.

Police say he is a "high risk" missing individual. He is 5'5, 135 lbs., with gray hair.

Abdel Abbadi (Chicago Police Department)

Anyone with information about the missing individual or his whereabouts can contact the Chicago Police Area Five SVU Office at (312) 746-6554.