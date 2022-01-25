Elderly woman dies from injuries in Stony Island Park fire

An 82-year-old woman died after being pulled out of a burning home Tuesday morning in the Stony Island Park neighborhood.

Crews responded to a 911 call reporting a fire around 1:54 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Fire officials said preliminary reports indicated the fire started in the basement.

The woman was removed from the residence with severe burns, police said. Paramedics took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There were no smoke detectors in the residence, according to CFD.

Area Two detectives are investigating.