Elderly woman killed in I-90 rest stop crash in Northwest Indiana: state police

An elderly woman is dead after a crash at a rest stop along I-90 (Indiana Toll Road) in Northwest Indiana.

The crash occurred at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the westbound rest area, east of the LaPorte exit.

A Toyota RAV4 went into the rest area at a high rate of speed and veered into the trailer of a parked semi-truck, according to police. The SUV then went underneath the semi trailer, and when troopers arrived, they found the driver deceased, Indiana State Police said.

The LaPorte County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 73-year-old Marcie Rodriguez, of Grayslake.

Authorities said the driver of the semi was uninjured and was in the sleeping area of the cab when the crash occurred.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but state police said alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors.

The investigation is ongoing.