Nikki Haley addresses speculation on third-party run

Super Tuesday , one of the biggest days in presidential primary campaigns, is here.

Fifteen states and one territory are voting today , passing along the largest delegate haul of any day in the primary calendar.

Super Tuesday wins are still crucial for both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump , even though each is considered the overwhelming front-runner for their party.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is the last major opponent still in the race.

RELATED: Michelle Obama's office addresses 2024 presidential rumors

Nikki Haley primary election

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during a campaign event at Sawyer Park Icehouse in Spring, Texas, US, on Monday, March 4, 2024. Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images

She won in Washington, D.C. over the weekend but lost Michigan by more than 40 percentage points and her home state of South Carolina, where she served as governor, by more than 20 percentage points.

Despite her losses, she maintains she has no plans of exiting the race any time soon.

RELATED: Super Tuesday 2024: Which states vote and what you need to know

"As much as everybody wants to go and push me out, I’m not ready to get out yet. I’m still sitting there fighting for the people that want a voice and they deserve that," she said Tuesday morning during an appearance on Fox News .

"If I were to get out of the race, it would still be the longest presidential general election in history," she also said.

Some voters have been speculating if Haley’s persistence may bring about a third-party run, but she also shut down those rumors on Super Tuesday .

"I have said many, many times I would not run as an independent. I would not run as no labels because I am a Republican and that's who I've always been. That's what I'm going to do. And so that's my focus," she said.

"What we wanted was to give people a voice. We're going to have that today. Sixteen states and territories are going to vote. God bless America that we get to do that. And then we're going to take it from there. That's what we've always said."

This story was reported from Detroit. FOX News contributed.