Electronic sign altered on Lake Shore Drive to say ‘Kill cops’

article

An electronic sign was changed early Friday near Soldier Field to say “Kill cops.”

Authorities responded at 6:20 a.m. for vandalism reported in the 1600 block of South Lake Shore Drive and found the altered electronic sign, according to Chicago police.

The sign was not hacked, but was manually altered with a keyboard to say “Kill cops,” police said. The Department of Streets and Sanitation arrived and shut off the sign.

Area Central detectives are looking at surveillance video to identify a suspect, police said.