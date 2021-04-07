Elementary students, staff cheer for cafeteria manager who passed US citizenship test

Heartwarming video posted on social media showed the moment students and staff at an elementary school in Oklahoma lined the halls to cheer for the school cafeteria manager who just recently passed her test to officially become a United States citizen.

Yanet Lopez who works at Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond, Oklahoma, was greeted by overjoyed students and staff after she got the news on April 6.

"Every morning Ms. Yanet walks into the office and proclaims ‘Good Morning, Pretty Ladies’ and with a smile and a laugh she always starts the day with a positive message!" Michelle Anderson, the school’s principal, wrote on the school’s Facebook page. "We laughed that she would know more than those of us born in the US. I am honored to work with one best US citizens I know!" she added.

In the video, Yanet can be seen holding a miniature American flag while she holds her other hand over her heart.

She walks through the hallway as various teachers hug and congratulate her.

Advertisement

Videos and photos taken by Anderson, show students clapping and chanting "U-S-A" as "Ms. Yanet" took a victory lap down the hallways.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.Storyful contributed.

