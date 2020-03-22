Elgin freight train derailment disrupts Metra MD-W service

Service was disrupted Sunday on Metra’s MIlwaukee District West line after a freight train derailed near northwest suburban Elgin.

The train derailed near the National Street station in Elgin, according to service alerts from Metra.

All inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District West line will start and end at the Bartlett station, Metra said. Customers in Elgin should use the Bartlett station “until further notice.”

Metra police did not provide details about the derailment and deferred questions to Canadian National Railway. Representatives for Canadian National did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday morning.

The disruption comes days after Metra announced that it would cut service in half starting Monday in response to a drop in ridership due to the COVID-19 outbreak.