Elgin man accused of random attack on juvenile at St. Charles middle school

St. Charles police have arrested a homeless man from Elgin after he allegedly attacked a juvenile unprovoked at a local middle school football field over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of West Main Street.

According to police, the juvenile was alone on the field when 21-year-old Anderson Contreras approached and battered him at random. The two did not know each other.

After striking the juvenile, Contreras fled the scene, running westbound. Officers responding to the call located him in the 1300 block of West Main Street where Contreras continued to run away. He was taken into custody following a brief pursuit.

Anderson Contreras

Contreras now faces several charges, including two counts of aggravated battery on a public way, a Class 3 felony. He is also charged with battery causing bodily harm, battery making physical contact, and resisting a peace officer – all Class A misdemeanors.

The investigation is ongoing.