Elgin man indicted on murder charges in connection with infant son's death: prosecutors

A 23-year-old Elgin man was indicted on murder charges in connection with his infant son's death in 2021.

Malik M. Davis was indicted by a grand jury on eight counts of first-degree murder and 19 counts of aggravated battery, a Class X felony.

Davis is accused of causing blunt force head trauma to his infant son on March 8, 2021, leading to his death, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

Further details of what happened have not been released.

The grand jury also charged Davis for injuring a baby girl, whom he knew, between Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021, resulting in nine counts of aggravated battery.

Following the indictment, a judge issued a warrant for Davis' arrest, and he was booked in late Dec. 2023 in Pettis County, Missouri.

He is currently being held in the Kane County Jail.

A detention hearing is set to be scheduled for Davis on Jan. 5, when he's expected to appear in court.