Elgin man receives sentence after pleading guilty to wife's murder: officials

A 38-year-old Elgin man received his sentence Friday after pleading guilty to murdering his wife.

Victor Ayllon was sentenced to 36 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, a Class M felony, on April 25, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

On July 12, 2021, a 4-year-old boy was found by police walking alone at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and N. Aldine Avenue in Elgin, according to officials.

Police found his address, in the 300 block of Heine Avenue, and went to the location, where officers also found a 3-year-old boy inside the home and the body of Victor's wife, Wendy Ayllon, on the floor.

She was unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said she was the mother of both of the boys.

After a brief search, investigators found Victor at his parents' home with "faint marks on his wrists," the state's attorney's office said. He was taken to the hospital but was later released to police.

Further investigation revealed that Wendy had picked up Victor on the early morning of July 12. The pair arrived at the home at 2:16 a.m. and Victor left at 3:16 a.m.

A camera that was inside the home captured an argument between the two and Wendy was heard screaming, followed by a loud thud, officials said.

During questioning, Victor admitted to police that he had been arguing with Wendy where he accused her of infidelity and she brought up his alleged drug addiction, officials said.

Victor then strangled Wendy to death and left her body with the two children until police arrived, according to the state's attorney.

An autopsy was conducted on Wendy by the medical examiner, which determined her cause of death was manual strangulation.

Victor must serve his full sentence, per Illinois law, but he has received credit for 1,074 days served in the Kane County Jail.