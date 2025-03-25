Elgin man sentenced for sexually assaulting, abusing child

A 35-year-old Elgin man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for sexually assaulting and abusing a child under the age of 13.

"No sentence will ever be enough for the abuse this child suffered over many years, but thanks to this child bravely coming forward and testifying in court against her abuser, this defendant is now being held accountable for his actions," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Wittman said in a statement.

What we know:

According to prosecutors, Jacob Gutierrez sexually penetrated and sexually abused the child multiple times.

The victim reported the abuse to a trusted adult who then immediately notified the Department of Children and Family Services.

Jacob Gutierrez

The State of Illinois was requesting that Gutierrez receive a total of 65 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. However, the judge in the case imposed a sentence of 27 years, which prosecutors say was the minimum sentence he could have received.

What's next:

Gutierrez must serve 85% of his 24-year sentence for child sexual assault and 50% of his 3-year sentence for child sexual abuse. He receives credit for 722 days served in the Kane County Jail.

Additionally, Gutierrez must register for life as a sexual offender.