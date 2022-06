Elgin is bringing back its Juneteenth Festival.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

This year's event will be from June 18 to June 19 at Festival Park.

There will be live entertainment, food and a KidZone.

It has been about 15 years since a stand-alone Juneteenth Festival has been held in Elgin.