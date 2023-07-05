Elmhurst police investigate fatal 2-vehicle crash

Elmhurst police were on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday morning.

St. Charles Road was closed between York Street and Poplar Avenue after the crash occurred around 6 a.m.

The case of the crash and the number of victims were not immediately released.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and use either North Avenue or Butterfield Road as detours.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.