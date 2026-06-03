Police in Chicago suburb search for theft suspect after I-290 chase
ELMHURST, Ill. - A police search was underway in Chicago's west suburbs Wednesday morning after a theft suspect fled from a vehicle being pursued by officers on Interstate 290.
What we know:
Elmhurst police issued a community alert at 4:25 a.m., saying officers were searching the area near St. Charles Road and Fair Avenue for suspects connected to a theft investigation.
According to police, officers were pursuing a vehicle on I-290 when the occupants exited onto St. Charles Road. Two suspects then ran from the vehicle and headed north from the area of St. Charles Road and Fair Street into a nearby neighborhood.
Officers located and arrested one of the suspects. The second suspect remains at large.
Police described the outstanding suspect as a man wearing dark clothing. They said officers were searching the area with K9s and drones.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details about the theft investigation that led to the pursuit.
What you can do:
Police are asking residents to call 911 if they see anyone matching the suspect's description in the area.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Elmhurst Police Department.