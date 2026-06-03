Police in Chicago suburb search for theft suspect after I-290 chase

The Brief Elmhurst police were searching for a theft suspect who fled on foot after a chase on I-290 early Wednesday. Two suspects ran into a residential neighborhood near St. Charles Road and Fair Avenue; one was arrested. Police were using K9s and drones to search for the remaining suspect and asked residents to call 911 with information.



A police search was underway in Chicago's west suburbs Wednesday morning after a theft suspect fled from a vehicle being pursued by officers on Interstate 290.

What we know:

Elmhurst police issued a community alert at 4:25 a.m., saying officers were searching the area near St. Charles Road and Fair Avenue for suspects connected to a theft investigation.

According to police, officers were pursuing a vehicle on I-290 when the occupants exited onto St. Charles Road. Two suspects then ran from the vehicle and headed north from the area of St. Charles Road and Fair Street into a nearby neighborhood.

Officers located and arrested one of the suspects. The second suspect remains at large.

Police described the outstanding suspect as a man wearing dark clothing. They said officers were searching the area with K9s and drones.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the theft investigation that led to the pursuit.

What you can do:

Police are asking residents to call 911 if they see anyone matching the suspect's description in the area.