Elmwood Park teen with rare disorder receives dream gift from Make-A-Wish Illinois

A teenager from Elmwood Park with a rare neurological disorder got her wish: a hot tub.

Amelia, who loves warm water, received the gift from Make-A-Wish Illinois. The hot tub will not only be fun but also therapeutic for the 13-year-old, who suffers from seizures.

"She had a stroke when she was about three weeks old, which led to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which led to dystonia," said Amelia’s mother. "This incredible hot tub will help her relax and enjoy life and have a better quality of life. We wouldn’t be able to do this without Make-A-Wish. I’m incredibly indebted to them. This team has been wonderful."

Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions for more than 40 years.